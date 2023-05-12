Randolph-Macon sweeps Roanoke to win ODAC softball title
The Yellow Jackets rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth to capture second championship.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Randolph-Macon softball team made it a clean sweep Friday at the Botetourt Sports Complex, defeating Roanoke 4-3 to claim the ODAC Championship.
The 2nd-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth inning after the Maroons took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Jackets took Game 1 on Thursday to put themselves one win from a championship.
It’s the second ODAC title for Randolph-Macon, with the other coming back in 2015.
Roanoke will now need an at-large bid to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
