Randolph-Macon sweeps Roanoke to win ODAC softball title

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Randolph-Macon softball team made it a clean sweep Friday at the Botetourt Sports Complex, defeating Roanoke 4-3 to claim the ODAC Championship.

The 2nd-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth inning after the Maroons took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Jackets took Game 1 on Thursday to put themselves one win from a championship.

It’s the second ODAC title for Randolph-Macon, with the other coming back in 2015.

Roanoke will now need an at-large bid to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

