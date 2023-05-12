Birthdays
SARA - Roaoke Offers Services o Sexual Assault Victims

By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Teresa Berry, Executive Director, for SARA-Raonoke joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the services they offer to victims of sexual violence.

Berry talks to us about how victims can access help, including a 24-house sexual assault crisis hotline, information and referrals, personal advocacy/accompaniment services, emotional support/ safety services, criminal justic support, counseling, community education and outreach.

Listen to our conversation about how SARA coordinates the local Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) to offer a multi-faceted approach to care.

All SARA Roanoke services are free, confidential, and voluntary.

