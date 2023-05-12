A sneak peak inside the Caesars temporary casino in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s more than meets the eye when standing outside of the Caesars temporary casino. On the inside is where you’ll find the real jackpot.

“The biggest comment I heard was ‘it looks a lot different on the inside than it does on the outside,’” said Chris Albrecht, General Manager for Caesars Virginia. “We spent a lot of time, energy and effort to make sure this felt like a fantastic casino that you would be proud of. We put a lot of detail into making this experience very strong, even though we know we’re in a temporary operation.”

The 40,000 square foot temporary casino includes over 700 slot machines, around 50 electronic and live table games, and a Caesars Rewards Center.

There’s even a small restaurant called Three Stacks that serves classic American food and drinks.

“The excitement has been amazing. We had the opportunity to have our test dates this week and invite some individuals to come and experience this. It gave a chance for our team to get their feet wet and experience what it’s like to have customers in the building. I couldn’t be more pleased with how they performed and the excitement in the community,” added Albrecht.

They will have one point of entry and a large security team to provide safety for guests.

“We also patrol our outside parking lots and the surrounding areas. We’re also very close and work in coordination with the Danville Police team here. So, we feel we have a very safe and secure environment for customers to enjoy our temporary facility,” said Albrecht.

They are still hiring and will have another dealer school starting on May 22.

“The thing I’m most proud of that I’ve heard all around the board is how friendly our team members are. That’s really a testament to the team we’ve hired and the team we trained here at Danville Casino,” explained Albrecht.

The temporary casino will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

