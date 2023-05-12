Birthdays
Tamarack artist wins W.Va. State Fair art contest

Blevins's winning art
Blevins's winning art(West Virginia State Fair Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lee Ann Billups Blevins has been named the winner of the Second Annual State Fair of West Virginia Art Contest.

Blevins’s artwork, which is a painting depicting her great nephew with a prize-winning cow, will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be availabe to purchase at the merchandise booth at the fair.

Blevins is a Kenova native, which is where she currently lives. She is a Marshall University alumna and a retired Cabell County, W.Va. teacher.

She is currently a member of Allied Artists of WV, Tri-State Arts Association of WV, and Tamarack Artisans of WV.

