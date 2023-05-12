Birthdays
Tips if you’re headed to Virginia Tech Commencement

Virginia Tech sign
Virginia Tech sign(WDBJ)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people will be headed to Blacksburg for Virginia Tech Commencement.

More than seven thousand graduates and their families and friends are expected to head to Lane Stadium for commencement Friday morning.

That ceremony is going to start at 8:30 a.m.

Close to four thousand Hokies will be graduating with honors.

The keynote speaker this year is Jean Case who is a digital pioneer and chairman of the National Geographic Society.

Graduates should arrive an hour before each ceremony and enter through the southwest tunnel.            

Parking is available at no-charge in the Stadium Lot, Chicken Hill Lot, and Maintenance lot.

If you need to move across campus the bus is free to everyone.

The ceremony will also be live streamed and you can click here to access that livestream or for more information.

