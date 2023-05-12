Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Toddler in ICU recovering from scorpion sting

A toddler is recovering in the ICU after being stung by a bark scorpion nearly a week ago. (KVVU, SORAYA PARRINO, CNN)
By Alexis Fernandez and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A toddler is recovering in the ICU after being stung by a bark scorpion nearly a week ago.

“I think we are all pretty traumatized,” Soraya Parrino said.

Her 18-month-old son Sonny was stung by a bark scorpion on Saturday at their home in Las Vegas.

“They are saying this is one of the worst cases they’ve seen because he is so little,” she said.

She said she noticed something was wrong with his finger.

“He was just sitting up, started crying more and more and more, I was in the bathroom getting ready to change into my pajamas, and then I could hear him gagging, gasping for air,” she said.

Parrino initially thought he was choking on a balloon.

“Within a couple minutes he started, like, just tensing up and stretching, growling, just getting very angry,” she said.

Sonny was then rushed to the emergency room.

“Within four minutes they were saying, ‘No, there’s a clear pathway. We don’t think anything is lodged in his throat. He is exhibiting signs of a scorpion bite,’” she said.

Parrino said her family found the scorpion underneath their dining room table.

Bark scorpions are nocturnal and are nonaggressive unless provoked. Parrino believes her son may have touched it.

The desert dwellers release neurotoxins that affect the nervous system.

Symptoms of a bark scorpion sting include numbness, tingling, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. Someone suffering from a bark scorpion sting may also begin frothing at the mouth and exhibit paralysis or seizure-like symptoms.

Scorpion stings are typically treated with Anascorp, an intravenous antivenom.

Parrino is sharing her story to advise other parents to be more cautious around their homes.

“I keep up with the cleaning. We don’t have a lot of clutter, and it still happened, so just be mindful of that,” she said.

Parrino said Sonny is doing better, and they are expecting an update sometime this week on whether his breathing tube can be removed.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
The wettest day looks like it will be Saturday with just a few storms on Mother's Day.
An unsettled Mother’s Day weekend is ahead

Latest News

FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
Some baby names are retaining their popularity, according to a list released Friday by the...
Liam and Olivia continue to reign atop Social Security’s top baby names in US
Daniel Penny, 24, turned himself in to police on Friday morning. (Source: CNN)
RAW: NY subway chokehold suspect surrenders
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Jury weighs fate of slain kids’ mom in triple murder trial
Virginia Tech Commencement Day
Virginia Tech Commencement Day