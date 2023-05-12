Birthdays
Two hospitalized after crash in Pittsylvania County

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Rt. 29 near Gretna.

Police say an 18-year-old man was driving south in a Nissan when he drove off the left side of the road, crossed the median, and hit a vehicle traveling north on Rt. 29.

The 18-year-old driver and the 53-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

