Two hospitalized after crash in Pittsylvania County
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Thursday.
The crash occurred on Rt. 29 near Gretna.
Police say an 18-year-old man was driving south in a Nissan when he drove off the left side of the road, crossed the median, and hit a vehicle traveling north on Rt. 29.
The 18-year-old driver and the 53-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
