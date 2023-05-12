Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved-shooting in Lynchburg Friday morning.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers are on scene in the 1500 block of Longview Road.

ADVISORY: LPD is on scene at the 1500-blk of Longview Road for an officer involved shooting. One adult female was transported to the hospital. Virginia State Police has been requested to investigate the incident by LPD Chief Zuidema. No officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/pRw9zeNQHm — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 12, 2023

One woman was taken to the hospital. The nature of her injuries and her condition were not provided. No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back into this article for more information as it becomes available.

