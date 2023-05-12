Birthdays
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Lynchburg. Photo...
Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Lynchburg. Photo provided by Lynchburg Peacemakers.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved-shooting in Lynchburg Friday morning.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers are on scene in the 1500 block of Longview Road.

One woman was taken to the hospital. The nature of her injuries and her condition were not provided. No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back into this article for more information as it becomes available.

