7@four: All Elite Wrestling makes SW Virginia debut

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) brings their “House Rules” tour to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

AEW wrestler, Jeff Jarrett talks with 7@four about the upcoming matchups hosted by Virginia native, Tony Schiavone.

Fans can expect to see: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Darby Allen and Orange Cassidy in tag-team smackdown vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall, and many more.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

