Christiansburg and Montgomery Museum offering walking tours

Montgomery Museum
Montgomery Museum(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - History and exercise are coming together inn Christiansburg.

The town’s parks and rec department is partnering with the Montgomery Museum of Art and History to provide walking tours.

They are held on the first Monday of every month at 11 a.m.

On the tours, people will learn about the history of buildings in Christiansburg’s downtown and get to see the museum.

“We will hit all of the stretch of buildings on Main Street detailing the historic architecture of each one of them, dating them back to when they were first built and really getting the full experience of how the town has grown over time,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said.

Tours are scheduled through the month of August.

