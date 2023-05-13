Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Franklin County School Board approves CTE building location

Franklin County CTE building plan moves forward.
Franklin County CTE building plan moves forward.(Franklin County School Board)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools is one step closer to having a career and technical education facility.

Franklin County Board members have unanimously approved the location of a CTE building. The plan is to build the facility on a 40-acre property behind Franklin County High School.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue. He credits the community for rallying together to make it happen.

“How do we train our current students for today’s opportunities? How do we prepare them for tomorrow’s opportunities? How do we engage the community along the way with their services? And most importantly perhaps is driving economic development for the county,” explained Atchue.

The school’s principal Jon Crutchfield says around 70% of high school students are enrolled in trade classes. The new building will allow enough space to accommodate them all.

“We have excellent instructors. Our kids are great,” explained Crutchfield. “The offerings that we have, and our studies are probably second to none in the commonwealth. But our facilities are just not appropriate for what we want to be able to do and what we want our kids to be able to do within the community.”

The school offers a variety of programs, but having a dedicated facility would allow it to expand.

“The one program that would be a new program for us that we are looking to move in if we get a new building, would be cosmetology,” added Crutchfield. “It’s one of the most requested programs from our students and our community.”

The next step is to hold a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors to discuss the proposal.

“So, assuming we get the green light in the next couple months, that means the design wouldn’t be until the middle of next year. And then we sent it out to bid and break ground and it’s probably gonna be an 18-month to 2-year project to build,” said Atchue.

There is no date set yet for a joint meeting.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police
Man charged for killing in Rocky Mount
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Police responded to the area of Hunt Ave NW and 10th St. NW Friday morning for reports of a...
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
Thomas Lehrmann mugshot
Lynchburg man charged for attempting to meet with child offline

Latest News

Newport News police released body camera footage from the day of the Richneck Elementary School...
Police release video of response to Virginia school where teacher was shot
The Virginia Board of Education extends teacher licenses
Virginia Board of Education takes emergency action to extend teacher licenses
A new Virginia grant program that helps families provide tutoring for students is now open....
Virginia’s new tutoring grant program open to all families with school children
VT Graduation Frank Beamer
VT Graduation Frank Beamer