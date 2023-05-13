Police investigate deadly shooting at Rocky Mount business

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Rocky Mount Police is investigating a shooting at a business that left one man dead.

Police responded to the Rocky Mount Bowling Center in the 1500 block of North Main Street just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived at the bowling center, police found a man lying in the front parking lot unresponsive.

The man, identified as twenty five year old Keith Anderson of Moneta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocky Mount Police have charged Joshua Tyler Coleman of Callaway with second degree murder.

Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police (WDBJ7)

Coleman is currently being held at the Franklin County jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.