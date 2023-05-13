Birthdays
Mega Market Match underway at Roanoke’s Historic City Market

Mega Market Match
Mega Market Match(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mega Market Match at Roanoke’s historic city market is officially underway.

Beginning May 13, and then on select dates, SNAP and EBT recipients receive a dollar for every dollar they spend at the farmers’ market with a limit of $100.

Member One Federal Credit Union is helping Downtown Roanoke Inc. by sponsoring the program.

Organizers host cooking demos and gave out recipe cards to teach people how to use local ingredients.

The goal is to help alleviate food costs and help our local farmers.

”It absolutely is, I mean just think of the great things they’re getting for their families. And it also helps our farmers and our growers out,” said Downtown Roanoke Inc. Director of Operations Eric Pendleton. “It’s extra money in their pockets too. It’s just something we are super excited about.”

WDBJ7 spoke to farmers present at the market who said it helped them sell their produce more quickly.

There are three more opportunities for you to take advantage of the match program in the upcoming months.

  • July 15th
  • August 12th
  • September 23rd

For more information, click here.

