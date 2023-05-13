Nashville recording artist with hometown roots playing Christiansburg’s Rockin’ Main Street

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem raised kid has turned to a Nashville music hopeful.

“I grew up in Salem, Virginia,” Pat Pollifrone said. “That is home to me. Grown up there in the valley and seeing the mountains all the time. It’s just so nostalgic now because Nashville, it’s all flat land, so you miss that sense of community that hometown vibe, and just the beautiful scenery.”

After college, Pollifrone hit the highway for Nashville.

He’s now working with his band, Miller Holler, to make it in the world of music.

“This is the best job in the world,” he said. “We do a lot of other jobs to sustain this. I spend more money making music every year than I do playing music at this point o we’ve got to have other side hustles.”

Pollifrone will be back in southwest Virginia this weekend playing Christiansburg’s Rockin’ Main Street Concert series.

“He’s such a fine young man has done so well,” Director of Christiansburg Parks and Rec Brad Epperley said. “He’s followed his heart and his passion in the music industry and has just done a terrific job.”

Pollifrone says if you catch the band in action Saturday you can expect to hear some country with some rock and roll flare.

“We love rock and roll,” he said. “All right, we’re just gonna put that on the table. We are a country rock and roll band heavily leaning into the Rock and Roll. That’s just how we grew up.”

“We love having having Miller Holler here,” Epperley said. “They just provide a great show that just gets everybody into it and plays a variety of different music.”

With all the touring and hours that comes with the Nashville music scene, Pollifrone has a soft spot for his hometown.

“It’s always nostalgic seeing the mountains so that’ll be nice about the time we hit the Smokies in Tennessee,” he said. “I mean there’s nothing like seeing mom and dad and just getting a big hug from them.”

You can find Miller Holler’s music on all major music streaming platforms.

