One person injured after car goes into building

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a car went into a building in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the accident on Main Street Friday night.

Fire officials say a two car accident sent one car into a building owned by Myers & Rhodes Equipment Co.

It took crews about fifteen minutes to get the driver out of the car and worked to avoid further building collapse.

The driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with unknown injuries.

