Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Paramedics help save newborn kittens that couldn’t move or breathe after birth

Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help...
Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help after being born.(Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - First responders in Pennsylvania say they were able to save a half-dozen kittens that were brought to them for help.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said its team helped six newborn cats that were in distress on Tuesday.

Paramedics said a woman came to their medic station with a box of kittens that were rolled into a ball. They had their umbilical cords wrapped around their necks, unable to move or breathe.

According to the team, two of the kittens had the placenta covering the airways.

The crew said they were able to grab the necessary equipment to cut the cords and help all of the kittens get back to breathing.

First responders said they were greeted with a “meow” from the group as a thank you after the procedure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
Showers and storms will enter the region Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s storms may bring slow-moving downpours
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

In this undated product photo released by Astellas Pharma, a box and container of the drug...
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
AEW House Rules Tour
7@four: All Elite Wrestling makes SW Virginia debut
Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions
Showers and storms will enter the region Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s storms may bring slow-moving downpours
This undated photo shows Harold Thompson, who was jailed on a murder charge in the death of his...
Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say