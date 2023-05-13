Roanoke City Public Schools shows appreciation for teachers with treats
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the end of teacher appreciation week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to show educators your gratitude.
Roanoke City Public Schools celebrated this past week by delivering a sweet treat to teachers in every school.
Superintendent Dr. Verletta White and her core leadership team gave teachers a ‘Thank You’ cake.
The team passed out desserts all throughout the week.
