Saturday’s storms may bring slow-moving downpours

Spotty morning showers and afternoon storms

Slow moving storms could bring heavy rainfall

Mostly dry for Mother’s Day

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Mild and humid this morning with spotty showers. Showers tapper off allowing our temperatures to warm into the 70s and 80s.

Warm and humid with afternoon storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Most hometowns will see rain/storms nearby at least some point during the afternoon and evening, This will NOT be a widespread or all-day rain event, and storms shouldn’t possess severe characteristics. Heavy rain may cause ponding water and gusty wind are possible.

Scattered storms likely this afternoon into the evening. (WDBJ Weather)

Any showers and storms should diminish late Saturday evening with clouds lingering into early Sunday morning. We should start to see drier air working in Sunday with breaks in the clouds and some afternoon sunshine.

Shower/storm chances are much lower Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

A stray shower is still possible while celebrating the moms out there, but most will be dry. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will look to be warm in the 70s and low 80s to get the new workweek started. Showers/storms are likely on Monday, but drier air tries to develop for Tuesday. Dew points will start to drop as well allowing the muggy conditions to exit.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Wonder where animals are going as sea-levels rise? In this episode, Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts looks into NASA-funded research conducted by Virginia Tech scientists. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.