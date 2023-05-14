Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m.

No further details of the crash were available.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook saying it had worked a “tragic event” in Hardin.

The sheriff’s office also asked for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police
Man charged for killing in Rocky Mount
Caesars temporary casino
Sneak peak offered inside Caesars temporary casino in Danville
Rockin' Main Street
Nashville singer with hometown roots playing Christiansburg’s Rockin’ Main Street
Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department Facebook page
One person injured after car goes into building
File Graphic
Man injured in shooting in Northwest Roanoke

Latest News

Thomas William Gerlack
Missing Nelson County man “in need of medication”
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane, left, and Ja Morant (12) laugh on the bench during the...
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency