Amherst Police in search of “armed and dangerous” carjacking suspect

(Pexels/MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst Police Department is in search of a suspect of an armed carjacking that occurred at the Ambriar Shopping Center on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

According to police, the victim stated that a man approached her while brandishing a firearm and stole her vehicle. The vehicle is described as a silver 2016 Subaru Forester with the Virginia license plate number ZH5909.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a black face covering.

The suspect is considered “armed and dangerous” and was last seen traveling South on Route 29 Business towards Lynchburg, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 434-946-9300 and ask for Captain Ryan Watts.

