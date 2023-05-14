Anti-violence group gives out flowers to Lynchburg community for Mother’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An anti-violence group in Lynchburg decided to do something special for Mother’s Day.

The group handed out flowers and roses to the community at James Crossing Apartments and College Hill Apartments.

Lynchburg Peacemakers says the community has seen a lot of violence recently. On May 12th, there was an officer-involved shooting in the area.

So, they wanted to spread happiness during the holiday.

“The women loved that we came,” said Lynchburg Peacemaker’s President Shawn Hunter. “Some cried and said this was the first time anyone has given them flowers.”

They thank Kroger, Lowes, and Walmart for donating the flowers.

