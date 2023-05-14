Drier weather returns today, but our active pattern remains

Clouds slowly decrease this morning

Stray shower possible this afternoon

Active pattern continues for the start of the week

MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY)

We should start to see drier air working into the region today with slowly decreasing clouds. Highs will mainly in the 70s this afternoon with some humid conditions.

Mild and humid today. (WDBJ Weather)

A stray few stray showers are possible this afternoon for mountain locations.

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

MONDAY: Scattered shower chances return for Monday and will likely linger into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Morning showers are likely on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY: At this time a few models are showing a front moving through the region Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

A front could bring rain and storms on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Drier air will finally work in for midweek as highs warm into the 80s. Low-end rain chances return return on Friday, and linger into the start of next weekend.

