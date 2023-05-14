Birthdays
Drier weather returns today, but our active pattern remains

Rain remains in the forecast for the start of the week
Mild and humid today with a spotty shower possible.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Clouds slowly decrease this morning
  • Stray shower possible this afternoon
  • Active pattern continues for the start of the week

MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY)

We should start to see drier air working into the region today with slowly decreasing clouds. Highs will mainly in the 70s this afternoon with some humid conditions.

Mild and humid today.
Mild and humid today.(WDBJ Weather)

A stray few stray showers are possible this afternoon for mountain locations.

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon.
A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

MONDAY: Scattered shower chances return for Monday and will likely linger into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Morning showers are likely on Monday.
Morning showers are likely on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY: At this time a few models are showing a front moving through the region Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

A front could bring rain and storms on Tuesday.
A front could bring rain and storms on Tuesday.(WDBJ Weather)

Drier air will finally work in for midweek as highs warm into the 80s. Low-end rain chances return return on Friday, and linger into the start of next weekend.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Wonder where animals are going as sea-levels rise? In this episode, Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts looks into NASA-funded research conducted by Virginia Tech scientists. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

