Four people displaced after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Danville Fire Department, four people are displaced after a house fire Saturday.

Fire officials report the fire happened May 13 at 11:20 a.m. Units found a single-family home with smoke showing from the roof line. Officials say crews quickly confirmed all occupants had gotten out of the home.

Crews found a grease fire that had extended into the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire damage to the structure was contained to the kitchen with smoke damage to the remainder of the house, according to the fire department.

The four people who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

