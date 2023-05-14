Birthdays
George’s Flowers celebrates Mother’s Day with new sale records, provides caretaking tips

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mother’s Day is finally here, and George’s Flowers says business has been “blooming.”

This year, George’s reports seeing a nearly 30% increase in sales this Mother’s Day when compared to last year with over 100 deliveries daily--- one of the most popular being hydrangeas.

To help your plants thrive, every arrangement ordered from George’s comes with instructions on how to take care of it.

“And on that, we tell you the amount of sun it’s going to take, how much water it’s going to take,” said George Clements, owner of George’s Flowers. “The most important thing is keeping them cool. And making sure the vase is full of water up to the top. And making sure the water is clear inside the vase.”

Clements added that if the water in your arrangement’s vase starts to look cloudy, then it’s time to clean it out.

Clements also recommended not to have your plants in direct sunlight, and not to be afraid of deadheading your plants. Deadheading your plant is the removal of any spent blooms.

If you would like to hear more about how this Mother’s Day holiday went for George’s Flower or would like to purchase an arrangement click on the link below

https://www.georgesflowers.com

