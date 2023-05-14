Birthdays
Missing Nelson County man “in need of medication”

Thomas William Gerlack
Thomas William Gerlack(Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a 52-year-old man last seen Sunday around 3 a.m.

Thomas William Gerlack was last seen at 393 Front St in Lovingston, Va. and is in need of medication, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gerlack is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, long grey hair with a goatee, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. He is also reported as sometimes wearing glasses.

Anyone with information of Gerlack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911.

