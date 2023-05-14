Birthdays
One person injured in shooting in Northwest Roanoke

(WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is injured after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday evening.

Roanoke Police responded to the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue on Saturday night. Officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man is considered to be in serious condition.

Police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests at this time. Officials say there is no public safety concerns.

