South Boston Police investigate two separate shootings

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is investigating two separate shootings.

The first happened Saturday around 12:30 a.m. Police responded to the 1200 block of Ash Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Officers found around twenty pistol cartridge casings in the road and bullets in a home.

A 25-year-old man from South Boston had been hit, and was flown to a hospital.

Then around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Jeffress Blvd for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Police found a 35-year-old woman had been hit in the right shoulder.

Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot from another vehicle, and that the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument. That woman was transported to a hospital.

Police do not believe these incidents are related.

