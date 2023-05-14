Birthdays
Virginia Board of Education approves automatically renewing 15,000 teaching licenses

(FILE)
(FILE)(KFYR)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Board of Education voted to automatically renew 15,000 teaching licenses.

These licenses were set to expire in June, but are now extended to June 2024.

The goal of this vote was to help address the increasing shortages of teachers across the commonwealth.

