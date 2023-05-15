Birthdays
7@four previews Camp Reckoning

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The second annual Camp Reckoning will be held May 19-21 at Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing.

Stopping by 7@four with a preview are Tim Pohlad-Thomas, Director of Marketing & Events, and Jake Dempsey, bass player with the Dead Reckoning, one of the bands performing at the festival.

Music schedule is:

FRIDAY

· 8:00pm - 11:00pm: The Dead Reckoning

SATURDAY

· 1:00pm-2:30pm: Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

· 3:00pm-4:30pm: Josh Daniel & Jay Starling Duo

· 5:00pm-6:30pm: Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum

· 7:00pm-10:30pm: The Dead Reckoning

SUNDAY

· 12:00pm-2:00pm: The Floorboards

The music will be among activities including camping, tubing, canoeing, mountain biking, disc golf, guided hikes, crafting workshops, yoga and creek sitting. There will also be food with a commercial kitchen on hand.

For more information, click here

