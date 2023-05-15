Birthdays
‘90s hitmakers The Wallflowers set to hit stage in Lynchburg

Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Monday, July...
Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Naperville, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(GRABOWSKI | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Rock band The Wallflowers will perform at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg October 3, 2023. Ticket presale begins May 15 at 10 a.m. with public tickets going on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

The Wallflowers, led by Bob Dylan’s song Jakob, are known for such ‘90s hits as “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache.” They have released seven studio albums.

For more information on this show and other upcoming performances, visit academycenter.org.

