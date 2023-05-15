Bicyclist dies after crash in Campbell County

Birthdays
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bicyclist died Friday from injuries sustained in a crash on May 11th, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:19 on English Tavern Rd, nearly 50 feet south of Depot Road.

20-year-old Josiah Fowler, of McDonough, Georgia, was a Trek bike south on English Tavern Road when the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser was attempting to pass him. As the Chrysler was attempting to pass, Fowler shifted towards the Chrysler, causing the driver to hit him.

Fowler was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died the morning after the crash.

Police say speed and alcohol weren’t a factor at the time of the crash and no charges were filed.

