Botetourt Technical Education Center Career Signing Day

BTEC Career Signing Day
BTEC Career Signing Day(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, a big day for some students as they join the workforce.

Thirty one Botetourt Technical Education Center students participated in career signing day.

It’s when graduating high school seniors decide which companies they are going to work for.

The industries include welding, auto service technology, auto body technology, health aide, cosmetology, building trades and criminal justice.

“I probably wouldn’t have even gotten the job without the experience I have from BTEC...The electrical stuck with me and it set the foundation and I knew enough that I would be interested and it was a career path I wanted to pursue,” said Nathan Badgley, student.

Many of the students will be staying right here in Southwest Virginia and will help build the local economy.

