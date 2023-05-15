Community Foundation of the NRV posts Food Assistance Directory

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the NRV is working to provide access to food to families in need.

The foundation has released this year’s Food Assistance Directory. It lists over 50 organizations and groups that help with food access.

The foundation says over 11 percent of families in the NRV struggle to have access to food.

“If you’re having a hard time accessing food, you might be dealing with other issues related to healthcare or housing or employment, so finding ways to make these services as easy as possible to find is really important to us,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said.

Click here to access the directory.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.