Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Community Foundation of the NRV posts Food Assistance Directory

Food Assistance Directory
Food Assistance Directory(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the NRV is working to provide access to food to families in need.

The foundation has released this year’s Food Assistance Directory. It lists over 50 organizations and groups that help with food access.

The foundation says over 11 percent of families in the NRV struggle to have access to food.

“If you’re having a hard time accessing food, you might be dealing with other issues related to healthcare or housing or employment, so finding ways to make these services as easy as possible to find is really important to us,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said.

Click here to access the directory.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
One person drowns in Moneta
Caesars temporary casino
Sneak peak offered inside Caesars temporary casino in Danville
SPC Outlook for Tuesday.
Drier overnight with an increasing severe risk Tuesday
File Graphic
Man injured in shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police
Man charged for killing in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Camp Reckoning
7@four previews Camp Reckoning
7@four: Camp Reckoning
7@four: Camp Reckoning
Here @ Home: VT Debt Ceiling
VT professor explains debt ceiling
Visit NRV scavenger hunt
Visit Pulaski County launches Visit NRV scavenger hunt