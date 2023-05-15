Danville Police Department hosts first Peace Officers Memorial Service

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community is remembering their loved ones who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Danville Police Department hosted their first Peace Officers Memorial Service Monday morning.

May 15 is the 60th anniversary of Peace Officers Memorial Day that was declared a holiday by President Kennedy in 1962.

The event is to remember fallen heroes as part of National Police Week.

They honored six officers from the Danville Police Department and one from the Danville Sheriff’s Office.

“These are men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said Matt Bell, Danville Police Department Public Relations Specialist. “They come to work every day not knowing what they may be walking into, not knowing what the next call might bring. So, we want to honor them and remember them for the sacrifices they made.”

The officers’ families were recognized and a rose was placed above their names.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.