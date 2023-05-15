Downed utility poles close part of Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County is blocked from Lanewood Drive/Thompson Lane to Poplar Drive because of two damaged utility poles. That’s in the Cave Spring area.

AEP and Roanoke County have crews working to repair the damage.

No information has been released so far regarding the cause of the damage, and there is no word on an estimated time of repair.

Utility poles damaged on Colonial Drive in Roanoke County... 5.15.23 (Roanoke County Police)

