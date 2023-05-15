Downed utility poles close part of Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County is blocked from Lanewood Drive/Thompson Lane to Poplar Drive because of two damaged utility poles. That’s in the Cave Spring area.
AEP and Roanoke County have crews working to repair the damage.
No information has been released so far regarding the cause of the damage, and there is no word on an estimated time of repair.
