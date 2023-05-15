Family Field Trips: Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it’s for a family vacation, a day trip or a weekend getaway - you can fill your time in Abingdon, Virginia.

Here @ Home continues to look into some of the places you can visit and have a great getaway experience with your family - and we find out why Abingdon is a great option.

Chad Thompson sits down with us to tell us some of the fun events coming up in the area, as well as some of the things to see and do no matter what time of year you visit.

Listen to our conversation and find out if there’s something that appeals to you!

Simply visit VisitAbingdonVirginia.com to see all the sights and sounds Abingdon has to offer.

