Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight

JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight
JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, No. 7 seed James Madison lacrosse escaped with a 16-15 win over No. 11 seed Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Lacrosse Championship. JMU advances to the Elite Eight for the ninth time in program history.

The Dukes improve to 19-2 on the season. Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with seven goals, marking her third game this spring with at least seven goals for the purple and gold. Peterson is now the all-time leader in program history in total goals (202) and total points (273).

Redshirt senior Lizzy Fox and redshirt freshman Maddie Epke added two goals each for the Dukes. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan recorded 11 saves for James Madison.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday in the NCAA quarterfinal round as JMU faces No. 2 seed Syracuse on ESPNU.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Man injured in shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Caesars temporary casino
Sneak peak offered inside Caesars temporary casino in Danville
Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police
Man charged for killing in Rocky Mount
Amherst Police in search of “armed and dangerous” carjacker
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown half-staff for Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

Latest News

Virginia Tech celebrates its selection to the 2023 NCAA softball tournament.
Hokies, Flames earn NCAA softball tournament bids
MLAX: Virginia Takes on Richmond
Men's Lacrosse: Virginia Takes on Richmond
Virginia advances to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after defeating Richmond on Saturday.
No. 2 Virginia handles Richmond in soggy NCAA lacrosse tournament opener
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is introduced prior to a WNBA preseason basketball game...
Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia