Here @ Home looks at Adverse Childhood Experiences

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this Mental Health Awareness Month, Here @ Home wanted to look at something known as ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences).

Cindy Levasseur, a Prevention and Wellness Specialist at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, talks to us about what these experiences consist of, how they impact people through their lifetimes, and the importance of training the community so people can learn more about their impacts and how we can overcome and help others overcome as well.

Listen in to our conversation about how vital it is to talk about these experiences and a free training available to anyone who is interested.

For more information, visit fwroanoke.org

