Man arrested for Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have made an arrest in a homicide from May 8.

Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with Second-Degree Murder.

Mahoney was identified as a suspect through the course of the investigation, according to Roanoke PD. Detectives obtained a warrant for him and he was taken into custody May 12, 2023 by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found shot in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW. He died after being taken to a hospital.

