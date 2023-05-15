Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
One person drowns in Moneta
Caesars temporary casino
Sneak peak offered inside Caesars temporary casino in Danville
SPC Outlook for Tuesday.
Drier overnight with an increasing severe risk Tuesday
File Graphic
Man injured in shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police
Man charged for killing in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new...
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42