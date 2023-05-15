Photos released of person sought in carjacking investigation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst Police Department has released surveillance photos of the person being sought in a carjacking investigation.

The person being sought is seen in photos wearing a black hoodie and riding a white Mongoose mountain bike. Anyone who recognizes him, or has any security footage that may show him, is asked to contact Captain Ryan Watts at 434-946-9300 to share any information or video with him.

Detectives would also like to speak with the person seen wearing a blue hoodie, shown in a below photo.

The carjacking took place May 14, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at the Ambriar Shopping Center in the area of Dollar General. The victim said a male holding a gun approached her and stole her silver 2016 Subaru Forester (stock photo below) with Virginia license plate ZH5909. The victim says the robber is a Black male, 5′ 6″ to 6′ with a thin build, and he was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and a black face covering.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

