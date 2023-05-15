Birthdays
Photos released of person sought in carjacking investigation

Photos have been released as part of the search for an Amherst carjacker
Photos have been released as part of the search for an Amherst carjacker(Amherst Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst Police Department has released surveillance photos of the person being sought in a carjacking investigation.

The person being sought is seen in photos wearing a black hoodie and riding a white Mongoose mountain bike. Anyone who recognizes him, or has any security footage that may show him, is asked to contact Captain Ryan Watts at 434-946-9300 to share any information or video with him.

Detectives would also like to speak with the person seen wearing a blue hoodie, shown in a below photo.

The carjacking took place May 14, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at the Ambriar Shopping Center in the area of Dollar General. The victim said a male holding a gun approached her and stole her silver 2016 Subaru Forester (stock photo below) with Virginia license plate ZH5909. The victim says the robber is a Black male, 5′ 6″ to 6′ with a thin build, and he was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and a black face covering.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

See the FB gallery of photos below:

