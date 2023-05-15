Rockbridge community mourns teenager who was a volunteer firefighter and high school student

ROCKBRIDGE CO,, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County came together to honor a teenager who died last week.

Two weeks before his high school graduation, 18-year-old Devin Riley was killed in a car crash.

Jolly is the chief of the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department – where Riley volunteered.

“I might hit chief position one day – that’s Devin,” added Jolly. “Devin was full of joy. Devin smiled a lot. Devin Joked a lot.”

Devin not only served his community but also worked a job and played varsity football and baseball.

“He was a role model,” explained Jolly. “Teenager, just turning 18. Worked, sports, (and) also (was a) volunteer firefighter. So, that’s what you want today’s kids to be.”

On Monday, the community came together to say their last goodbye. Riley’s funeral had to be moved from a church to a field because of how many people attended.

“This is the biggest funeral this little town has seen,” said Jolly.

Rockbridge County High School canceled classes allowing students and teachers to attend.

“I personally have a daughter that was in Devin’s class – a senior in high school,” said Rockbridge County Fire Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey. “So, it really hit home. So, there is going to be a lot of students here, and allow them to have time to heal and grieve through proper process and being there for one another I think is tremendous.”

Jolly says Riley’s impact serves as an example to other young adults.

“We’re hoping teenagers will see what he was working on (and say) “I want to do that. I want to do that,” said Jolly.

Riley will always be remembered.

