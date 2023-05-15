Shed fire in Roanoke County causes over $200,000 in damages

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A shed fire in Roanoke caused $215,000 worth of damages, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 10:12 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Montvue Road and found a shed on fire.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to the department. However, the shed contained two fully restored vehicles and a fully restored pull-behind camper.

The cause of the fire has not determined.

