Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Shed fire in Roanoke County causes over $200,000 in damages

Shed fire in Roanoke.
Shed fire in Roanoke.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A shed fire in Roanoke caused $215,000 worth of damages, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 10:12 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Montvue Road and found a shed on fire.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to the department. However, the shed contained two fully restored vehicles and a fully restored pull-behind camper.

The cause of the fire has not determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Man injured in shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Caesars temporary casino
Sneak peak offered inside Caesars temporary casino in Danville
Joshua Coleman Credit: Rocky Mount Police
Man charged for killing in Rocky Mount
Amherst Police in search of “armed and dangerous” carjacker
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown half-staff for Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

Latest News

Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday killing
Group Gives Flowers To Community For Mother's Day
Group Gives Flowers To Community For Mother's Day
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
The Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can allow dogs in their...
Government says dogs can dine at restaurants outdoors, but not everyone is on board