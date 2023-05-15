Birthdays
USDA Forest Service approves Mountain Valley Pipeline Project

(wdbj7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The USDA Forest Service approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project under USDA Undersecretary Dr. Homer Wilkes. The pipeline will span across a 3.5-mile corridor of the Jefferson National Forest.

WDBJ7 has been covering the pipeline controversy since the start of construction in 2018. The pipeline consists of a buried 42-inch interstate natural gas pipeline constructed by Mountain Valley, LLC.

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission remains the lead agency responsible for the authorization of the 303.5-mile interstate transmission project,” according to the USDA Forest Service.

Thee USDA Forest Service says the decision includes an amendment titled The Jefferson National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan (Forest Plan) that aims to minimize the environmental impacts of the pipeline.

The Forest Service will provide terms and conditions of the pipeline agreement that Mountain Valley, LLC must meet.

The Bureau of Land Management is responsible for approving pipelines that cross between states and will decide whether to issue the right-of-way and temporary-use permit or not.

“If the Bureau of Land Management right-of-way grant and temporary-use permit is approved, a notice to proceed with construction would be issued when all terms and conditions are met,” adds the USDA Forest Service.

For more information click here.

