Visit Pulaski County launches Visit NRV scavenger hunt

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Localities in the New River Valley want people to come and enjoy all that the NRV has to offer.

“You’re better as a whole than you are separate,” Pulaski County’s Director of Tourism Peggy White said. “Maybe nobody’s going to come to Pulaski for a week but they might come down to the New River Valley for a week because there’s something different in this eclectic area for somebody to do every day.”

Last week, Montgomery County, Floyd County, Pulaski County, Giles County and the City of Radford launched Visit NRV. To take it a step further, Pulaski County has started a new scavenger hunt around the area using Visit NRV stickers.

“We’ll put them up in a random spot somewhere at these locations and then we’ll post on Facebook, just hints for the location, the most recognizable part of the location,” Visit Pulaski County Communications Intern Evan Hull said.

It’s a 10-week challenge with a new location being added each week.

“You just take a selfie with it and you share it and you tag “Visit Pulaski” just so that we know where everyone is, and so that it kind of promotes the county as well,” Hull said.

Every week, Pulaski County Tourism will post a hint for the location on Facebook.

Finding the stickers could win you prizes. The goal is for people to see some new sites but also to get the entire NRV involved.

“I just hope that they get to visit Pulaski and see all it has to offer and also, I hope that some of the other counties may join in and do this for their own counties,” Hull said.

