Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

15 local nonprofits participate in 75 hour NASCAR Day Giveathon 2023

NASCAR
NASCAR(Patsy Montesinos)
By Logan Sherrill
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation have come together to provide a opportunity for nonprofits across the country to raise money to continue their work in their communities.

The 75 hour Giveathon started at 5pm on Tuesday, May 16 and will conclude at 8pm on Friday, May 19.

More than a dozen nonprofits around the Roanoke Valley are participating. They are listed below:

Society of St. Andrew in Big Island

Operation Home Inc in Forest

Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation in Halifax

Wendell Scott Foundation Inc in Danville

God’s Pit Crew in Danville

United Way of Henry County & Martinsville Inc in Martinsville

Southern Area Agency on Aging in Martinsville

Henry County Food Pantry Inc in Bassett

Bassett Community Center Inc in Bassett

Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation in New Castle

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in Hardy

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Inc in Roanoke

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc in Blacksburg

Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia in Riner

Safe Surfin’ Foundation in Floyd

According the the NASCAR Foundation, their goal is to raise as much money and awareness possible for local nonprofits in one spectacular giving day.

The nonprofits keep 75% off all funds raised with no out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the nonprofit organizations. The NASCAR Foundation uses the retained 25% of funds for all credit card processing fees, online donation platform/portal, marketing support for the campaign, management of the campaign, and purchase and fulfillment of incentives and prize giveaways.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds two storm storms approaching
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

Three Roads Brewing Expansion
Three Roads Brewing Expansion
Youngkin VMI Graduation
Youngkin VMI Graduation
Danville RV Park
Danville RV Park
Luxury RV Park
Danville could see a new luxury RV park after rejection by Pittsylvania County