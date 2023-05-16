15 local nonprofits participate in 75 hour NASCAR Day Giveathon 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation have come together to provide a opportunity for nonprofits across the country to raise money to continue their work in their communities.
The 75 hour Giveathon started at 5pm on Tuesday, May 16 and will conclude at 8pm on Friday, May 19.
More than a dozen nonprofits around the Roanoke Valley are participating. They are listed below:
Society of St. Andrew in Big Island
Operation Home Inc in Forest
Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation in Halifax
Wendell Scott Foundation Inc in Danville
God’s Pit Crew in Danville
United Way of Henry County & Martinsville Inc in Martinsville
Southern Area Agency on Aging in Martinsville
Henry County Food Pantry Inc in Bassett
Bassett Community Center Inc in Bassett
Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation in New Castle
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in Hardy
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Inc in Roanoke
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc in Blacksburg
Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia in Riner
Safe Surfin’ Foundation in Floyd
According the the NASCAR Foundation, their goal is to raise as much money and awareness possible for local nonprofits in one spectacular giving day.
The nonprofits keep 75% off all funds raised with no out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the nonprofit organizations. The NASCAR Foundation uses the retained 25% of funds for all credit card processing fees, online donation platform/portal, marketing support for the campaign, management of the campaign, and purchase and fulfillment of incentives and prize giveaways.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.