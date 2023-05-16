15 local nonprofits participate in 75 hour NASCAR Day Giveathon 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation have come together to provide a opportunity for nonprofits across the country to raise money to continue their work in their communities.

The 75 hour Giveathon started at 5pm on Tuesday, May 16 and will conclude at 8pm on Friday, May 19.

More than a dozen nonprofits around the Roanoke Valley are participating. They are listed below:

Society of St. Andrew in Big Island

Operation Home Inc in Forest

Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation in Halifax

Wendell Scott Foundation Inc in Danville

God’s Pit Crew in Danville

United Way of Henry County & Martinsville Inc in Martinsville

Southern Area Agency on Aging in Martinsville

Henry County Food Pantry Inc in Bassett

Bassett Community Center Inc in Bassett

Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation in New Castle

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in Hardy

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Inc in Roanoke

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc in Blacksburg

Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia in Riner

Safe Surfin’ Foundation in Floyd

According the the NASCAR Foundation, their goal is to raise as much money and awareness possible for local nonprofits in one spectacular giving day.

The nonprofits keep 75% off all funds raised with no out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the nonprofit organizations. The NASCAR Foundation uses the retained 25% of funds for all credit card processing fees, online donation platform/portal, marketing support for the campaign, management of the campaign, and purchase and fulfillment of incentives and prize giveaways.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.