Chamber gears up for Vinton Palooza

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The 2023 Vinton Palooza is all set for May 20 from 1-6PM on the Vinton War Memorial lawn.

The palooza will feature adult beverages, food trucks, bands and vendors. Take a chair and enjoy the day.

No food or beverages from outside the event will be allowed, and a clear bag policy is in place.

Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7@four with more on the event.

