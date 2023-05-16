Birthdays
Chamber gears up for Vinton Palooza

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The 2023 Vinton Palooza is all set for May 20 from 1-6PM on the Vinton War Memorial lawn.

The palooza will feature adult beverages, food trucks, bands and vendors. Take a chair and enjoy the day.

No food or beverages from outside the event will be allowed, and a clear bag policy is in place.

Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7@four with more on the event.

Click here for information.

