Christiansburg partnering with law firm to collect delinquent taxes

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is partnering with a third party to help collect personal property and real estate taxes.

All delinquent tax accounts have until May 31 to be paid, or Taxing Authority Consulting Services will begin collecting for the town.

On top of the delinquent taxes, these accounts will be charged a 20% fee to cover the firm’s services. This applies to individuals and businesses.

Right now the town has the ability to place a hold on DMV registrations, but this law firm is able to do more.

“They can still do the DMV holds, but they can also garnish wages, they can also seize personal property and they can pursue a lawsuit if necessary,” Christiansburg’s Director of Communications Christina Edney said.

Edney says multiple letters have been sent to accounts that will be affected.

To pay your taxes online, click here.

