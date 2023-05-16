Danville could see a new luxury RV park after rejection by Pittsylvania County

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - J Cubas Holdings LLC. plans to construct a 46-acre luxury RV park on Jenny Lane.

The plan was rejected by Pittsylvania County last year, but the city contacted the owner for a potential partnership.

“At the city level, everyone appears to be very pro-growth,” said Joe Cubas, Owner of J Cubas Holdings LLC. “Everybody’s working together to make Danville a special place. It’s refreshing to work with people like that, because these people really care. They’re in that economic development and growth mentality. As a developer, that’s what you’re looking for.”

The planning commission recently voted to recommend it to the city council.

The resort would include over 300 RV sites, pools, spas, restaurants, a clubhouse, fitness center, and more.

“It’s in a great location. The RV resort is more to complement what the city is doing as far as expanding into tourism and finding ways to bring people into the city and get people interested to come back into the city,” added Cubas.

Cubas says The $10 million investment could bring the city around $1.3 million in tax revenue.

“The tax revenue for the city is a is a major component here, because it’s a win win for the residents of Danville. That’s money that’s going to be invested in infrastructure. That’s money that’s going to be invested in keeping property taxes down. The economic development is a domino effect to all the restaurants and hotels in the area,” said Cubas.

Several residents expressed opposition for the RV park due to the added traffic and safety concerns in their neighborhood.

However, the current zoning ordinance states that a campground is required to be in a residential zone.

“The visibility from those stop signs at the end of Jenny Lane which intersects Goodyear Boulevard on both sides is very limited even in my vehicle, much less an RV that’s pulling the car behind it,” explained Wayne Murphy, Danville resident. “So, it’s very dangerous.”

“Ask yourself this question,” said Sean Altrium, Danville resident. “Would you want to RV park, in your neighborhood with your loved ones, your kids, and your grandkids?”

City council will vote on the RV park at their June 6 hearing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.