Danville Police Department hosts H.E.A.R.T Walk on Hughes Street

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department held a H.E.A.R.T Walk Tuesday afternoon on Hughes Street.

The H.E.A.R.T Walk was in response to the homicide that occurred late Sunday. The alleged suspect of that homicide has been arrested for the incident.

H.E.A.R.T stands for heal and engage after recent trauma. The goal is to express to the community that the police department cares about their well being.

If officers see someone who may need counseling, they will connect them with the proper organization.

